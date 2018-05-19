Anderson left Friday's game after one inning due to a left shoulder strain, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Of the 10 times Anderson has been forced to the disabled list, none have been for a shoulder injury. Whether or not he can avoid the disabled list this time will depend on the severity of the strain. At the least, it seems extremely unlikely Anderson will be able to make his next scheduled start May 23 against Seattle, but expect a full update from Athletics doctors before Saturday's game.