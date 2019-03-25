Anderson fired six scoreless innings in an exhibition win over the Giants on Sunday, allowing three hits and a walk while recording three strikeouts.

Anderson's final tuneup for the regular season could hardly have gone better, as the veteran was dominant while regularly flummoxing a Giants lineup stuffed with regulars. Chris Haft of MLB.com reports that Anderson needed an efficient 66 pitches to record his 18 outs, with 47 of those offerings finding the strike zone. Anderson needed more work in the bullpen after his exit due to how quickly he breezed through the outing, which served to lower his spring ERA to an impressive 2.87. Manager Bob Melvin is naturally very encouraged with his projected No. 3 starter's body of work during the exhibition slate, noting Anderson's physical and mental improvements. "It looks to me like he's pitching with more confidence," Melvin said. "He is in better shape. He's moving around better. You see him covering first and doing things that in the past may have been more of a challenge for him."