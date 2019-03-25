Athletics' Brett Anderson: Dominant in Bay Bridge exhibition
Anderson fired six scoreless innings in an exhibition win over the Giants on Sunday, allowing three hits and a walk while recording three strikeouts.
Anderson's final tuneup for the regular season could hardly have gone better, as the veteran was dominant while regularly flummoxing a Giants lineup stuffed with regulars. Chris Haft of MLB.com reports that Anderson needed an efficient 66 pitches to record his 18 outs, with 47 of those offerings finding the strike zone. Anderson needed more work in the bullpen after his exit due to how quickly he breezed through the outing, which served to lower his spring ERA to an impressive 2.87. Manager Bob Melvin is naturally very encouraged with his projected No. 3 starter's body of work during the exhibition slate, noting Anderson's physical and mental improvements. "It looks to me like he's pitching with more confidence," Melvin said. "He is in better shape. He's moving around better. You see him covering first and doing things that in the past may have been more of a challenge for him."
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Starting second Tokyo exhibition•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Struggles some in Wednesday's start•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Inks deal with Oakland•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Surrenders two runs in three innings•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Hit hard by Seattle•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Start pushed to Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...