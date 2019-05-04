Anderson (4-2) allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks across six innings in a victory against the Pirates on Friday.

The Pirates actually scored first against Anderson, but then the Athletics gave their starter 14 unanswered runs in support. Anderson didn't need most of them, as he turned in his best start since March 30. He allowed just four runners to reach base after the first inning, and when two other Pirates reached on errors, Anderson worked around his defense's mistakes without allowing any damage. Anderson is 4-2 with a 3.89 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 37 innings this season. He will look to build upon this strong outing in his next start against the Reds at home Thursday.