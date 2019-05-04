Athletics' Brett Anderson: Earns fourth victory
Anderson (4-2) allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks across six innings in a victory against the Pirates on Friday.
The Pirates actually scored first against Anderson, but then the Athletics gave their starter 14 unanswered runs in support. Anderson didn't need most of them, as he turned in his best start since March 30. He allowed just four runners to reach base after the first inning, and when two other Pirates reached on errors, Anderson worked around his defense's mistakes without allowing any damage. Anderson is 4-2 with a 3.89 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 37 innings this season. He will look to build upon this strong outing in his next start against the Reds at home Thursday.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Yields six runs•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Confirmed as starter•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Remains on track for Friday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Not expected to miss time•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Hopeful for next start•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Dealing with ankle sprain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...