Athletics' Brett Anderson: Earns second win
Anderson (2-0) allowed three earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out three across 5.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Red Sox.
Anderson wasn't very effective but was given enough run support to collect his second win of the season. He got off to a tough start, allowing two earned runs and four batters to reach base in the first inning. The only damage from there was a solo home run by J.D. Martinez in the third, though he wasn't able to pitch deep into the game after racking up 101 pitches through just 5.1 innings. Through two starts, Anderson has seven strikeouts and six walks across 11.1 innings.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Shuts down Angels•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Dominant in Bay Bridge exhibition•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Starting second Tokyo exhibition•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Struggles some in Wednesday's start•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Inks deal with Oakland•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Surrenders two runs in three innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...