Anderson (2-0) allowed three earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out three across 5.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Red Sox.

Anderson wasn't very effective but was given enough run support to collect his second win of the season. He got off to a tough start, allowing two earned runs and four batters to reach base in the first inning. The only damage from there was a solo home run by J.D. Martinez in the third, though he wasn't able to pitch deep into the game after racking up 101 pitches through just 5.1 innings. Through two starts, Anderson has seven strikeouts and six walks across 11.1 innings.