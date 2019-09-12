Anderson (12-9) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over the Astros, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings while striking out four.

After a 1-2-3 first inning, Houston got runners into scoring position in each of the next four frames, but Anderson was able to limit the damage. The veteran lefty will take a 4.07 ERA and 85:48 K:BB through 166 innings into his next start Tuesday, at home against the Royals.