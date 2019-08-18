Athletics' Brett Anderson: Exits with apparent injury
Anderson walked off the mound with the team trainer after suffering an apparent hand injury Sunday against the Astros, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The extent of Anderson's injury is unknown, though he's likely headed for further evaluation. He allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks while fanning three over five innings prior to exiting.
