Anderson exited Saturday's contest with a blister on his left middle finger, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Anderson was visited by trainers in the seventh inning after surrendering a solo home run to Miguel Sano. He exited without throwing another pitch and was later diagnosed with a blister. It's unclear whether he will placed on the injured list or if he will have his next start pushed back. Prior to exiting the contest, Anderson had allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two. He did not factor in the decision.

