Athletics' Brett Anderson: Exits with blister
Anderson exited Saturday's contest with a blister on his left middle finger, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Anderson was visited by trainers in the seventh inning after surrendering a solo home run to Miguel Sano. He exited without throwing another pitch and was later diagnosed with a blister. It's unclear whether he will placed on the injured list or if he will have his next start pushed back. Prior to exiting the contest, Anderson had allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two. He did not factor in the decision.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Tosses quality start in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Bests Mariners on Friday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Impressive in eighth win•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Cursed by fourth inning•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Cruises to easy win•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Unable to finish seventh•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...