Athletics' Brett Anderson: Feels good following sim game
Anderson (forearm) got threw a 45-pitch simulated game without setbacks Saturday, Michael Wagaman of MLB.com reports.
The veteran southpaw threw 15 pitches per inning as planned and felt good immediately afterwards. Manager Bob Melvin indicated that the process was certainly a step in the right direction, but added that how Anderson felt Sunday would largely determine whether he'd be activated during the team's upcoming road trip.
