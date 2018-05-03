Athletics' Brett Anderson: Goes 6.1 strong innings in 2018 debut
Anderson allowed two runs on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts over 6.1 innings but was left with a no-decision Wednesday against Seattle.
Anderson's first start for the Athletics in five years may not have ended with a win, but it was a definite success. The slider that was once considered a $10 million pitch was back to its old form Wednesday, as Anderson drew a whopping nine whiffs on 35 sliders against the Mariners. It has been three years since Anderson was either healthy or effective for a significant period of time, so it's understandable if fantasy owners are slow to trust him, but the 30-year-old's comeback bid is looking strong and Wednesday's performance should earn him at least a couple more turns through the rotation.
