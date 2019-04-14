Anderson gave up two earned runs on two hits with two walks while striking out three through six innings in a no-decision against the Rangers on Sunday.

Anderson actually allowed three runs to score, but the first run of the day occurred after an error from Matt Chapman allowed Delino DeShields to reach base in the first inning. The left-hander was in line for his fourth win of the season when he left the game, but the Oakland bullpen allowed five runs. The 31-year-old does not miss many bats, getting only six swinging strikes in this outing, but he continues to strand baserunners and give his team a chance to win. Anderson will look to get back into the win column in his next start Sunday against the Blue Jays.