Athletics' Brett Anderson: Good to go for start
Anderson (leg) has been cleared to start Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Anderson departed his previous start Tuesday against the Orioles midway through the seventh inning after he experienced a cramp in his upper leg, but the issue never threatened his availability for the weekend. The lefty shouldn't face any limitations Sunday as he looks to claim his fourth win in as many starts.
