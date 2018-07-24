Athletics' Brett Anderson: Grabs second win
Anderson (2-2) allowed two earned runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batsman over six innings in a win over the Rangers on Monday. He struck out six.
The southpaw bounced back in impressive fashion after having been hit hard by the Giants in his last outing. It was only the second time in six starts that Anderson has reached the sixth inning, and his strikeout total qualified as a season high. The fact the Athletics offense afforded him a 5-0 lead after two innings certainly seemed to have helped, with Anderson mostly cruising through his six frames (91 pitches) with the exception of a two-run home run he allowed to Elvis Andrus in the third. Now having evened his record, Anderson will look to get over .500 for the first time this season in a Saturday start against the Rockies at Coors Field.
