Anderson (3-0) earned the win against the Orioles on Tuesday by giving up two runs on seven hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out four and walked one. Anderson was unable to finish the seventh inning as he started experiencing a cramp in his upper leg, but he appears to be okay, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the season with a 2.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB over 18 innings. Anderson is next scheduled to take the mound Monday at Texas.