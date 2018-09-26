Anderson allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out three over 2.1 innings in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

Oakland's offense provided Anderson with a 3-0 lead before he took the mound in the first, and then again with a 6-3 advantage in the second inning, but the 30-year-old squandered both leads. The southpaw was taken deep for a three-run shot in the first inning by Nelson Cruz and a solo homer in the third by Jean Segura before leaving while recording just seven outs. The outing pushed up his ERA nearly a half run to 4.42, but he'll get a chance to bounce back against the Angels in the regular season finale Sunday.