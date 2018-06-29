Athletics' Brett Anderson: Hit hard in rehab appearance
Anderson (shoulder) allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits over 3.2 innings in Triple-A Nashville's win over Oklahoma City on Thursday. He struck out five.
Anderson labored through 74 pitches, throwing 51 for strikes. The veteran southpaw gave up a pair of extra-base hits (a double and triple) during his time on the mound, looking much more vulnerable than during his first rehab appearance for the Sounds last Saturday (four scoreless innings). Anderson had originally been scheduled to go five innings Thursday, and although his struggles prevented that from happening, he essentially hit his target workload because of the sheer number of pitches he ended up throwing. It remains to be seen if Anderson will log a third start in Nashville, or whether he'll be deemed ready for activation.
