Anderson (10-8) took the loss against the Giants on Tuesday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out four and walking none as the Athletics eventually fell 3-2.

It was a solid outing for the veteran left-hander, but he was unlucky to get outdueled by a dominant Madison Bumgarner and wound up saddled with his eighth loss of the season. Still, he's been pitching well lately, as this was his seventh quality start in his last eight trips to the mound. Anderson now sports a 3.95 ERA, a 1.26 WHIP and a 71:36 K:BB across 139 innings on the season.