Anderson is hopeful to make his next start after exiting Sunday's game against Toronto with an ankle injury, Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Anderson left the game after just 2.2 innings while trying to field a groundball off the bat of Randal Grichuk. The injury doesn't appear serious, and Anderson hopes to take the ball for his next scheduled start Saturday against the Blue Jays.

More News
Our Latest Stories