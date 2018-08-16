Athletics' Brett Anderson: Impresses in no-decision
Anderson fired 7.2 scoreless innings Wednesday against the Mariners, allowing five hits and issuing no walks while striking out two. He didn't factor into the decision.
It was arguably Anderson's best outing of the season, though he was forced to settle for a no-decision as Mike Leake matched his 7.2 scoreless innings with eight shutout frames of his own. The 30-year-old has now registered three quality starts in five appearances since the All-Star break, compiling a solid 2.27 ERA over that span. Next up will be a home start against the Rangers on Tuesday.
