Anderson (8-5) earned the win Saturday, allowing only two hits and two walks while striking out three over 7.2 innings in a 4-0 win over the Angels.

It was the longest outing of the year for the 31-year-old, and also the first time he had kept runs off the board since his season debut, which also came against the Angels. Anderson lowered his ERA to 3.92 with the sparkling performance. A 48:33 K:BB and 1.33 WHIP over 96.1 innings don't look great, but he's only allowed four or more runs twice in his last nine starts. Anderson is expected to face the Mariners on Friday in his next appearance.