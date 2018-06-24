Anderson (shoulder) started and fired four scoreless frames in Triple-A Nashville's loss to Round Rock on Saturday, issuing two walks and recording a strikeout.

The veteran's first rehab start was an overall success, as he was able to work up to 58 pitches without any setbacks. The length of Anderson's stint on the mound implies that he may not need many more rehab appearances before activation, although how his shoulder feels in the 24-48 hours following Saturday's workload also figures to be a determining factor.