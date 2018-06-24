Athletics' Brett Anderson: Impressive in first rehab
Anderson (shoulder) started and fired four scoreless frames in Triple-A Nashville's loss to Round Rock on Saturday, issuing two walks and recording a strikeout.
The veteran's first rehab start was an overall success, as he was able to work up to 58 pitches without any setbacks. The length of Anderson's stint on the mound implies that he may not need many more rehab appearances before activation, although how his shoulder feels in the 24-48 hours following Saturday's workload also figures to be a determining factor.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Rehab start set•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Beginning rehab assignment Monday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Throws all pitches in latest bullpen•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Tosses succesful bullpen•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Slated for bullpen session Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Will throw off mound soon•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...