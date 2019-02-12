Athletics' Brett Anderson: Inks deal with Oakland
Anderson agreed to a one-year contract with the Athletics on Monday, Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The exact details surrounding the deal have yet to be released, but it's been reported that Anderson will join the Athletics on a major-league contract upon passing his physical, per Slusser. Anderson started 17 games for the A's a season ago, compiling a 4.48 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 47 punchouts over 80.1 frames. The left-hander appears to be in a good position to lock down a spot in the starting rotation assuming he can stay healthy, something he's struggled with in the past.
