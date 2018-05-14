Anderson (0-2) got the loss against the Yankees on Sunday, yielding four earned runs on eight hits, striking out four and walking two as Oakland fell to New York 6-2.

Anderson was sharp in his first outing of the season after getting called up from Triple-A but he's struggled in back-to-back starts since, giving up 11 earned runs on 18 hits over just eight innings. He has an 8.16 ERA and a 2.02 WHIP in his 14.1 innings so far, so he can't be trusted as a fantasy stream until he demonstrates some sustained improvement on those numbers.