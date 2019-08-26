Athletics' Brett Anderson: Lackluster in no-decision
Anderson allowed three runs on six hits and three walks over six innings Sunday, striking out two batters in a loss to the Giants. He did not factor in the decision.
Anderson has been pretty mediocre in August, giving up 11 runs over 23 innings (4.30 ERA) with a 12:8 K:BB. He allowed a pair of runs in the second inning before Evan Longoria took him deep for a solo blast in the third, but he managed to settle in after that. He'll carry a 4.08 ERA into Friday's tough matchup against the Yankees in New York.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Next start remains on schedule•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Dealing with blister•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Hit with loss despite strong start•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Records 10th win•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Charged with loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...