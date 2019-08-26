Anderson allowed three runs on six hits and three walks over six innings Sunday, striking out two batters in a loss to the Giants. He did not factor in the decision.

Anderson has been pretty mediocre in August, giving up 11 runs over 23 innings (4.30 ERA) with a 12:8 K:BB. He allowed a pair of runs in the second inning before Evan Longoria took him deep for a solo blast in the third, but he managed to settle in after that. He'll carry a 4.08 ERA into Friday's tough matchup against the Yankees in New York.