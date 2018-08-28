Anderson was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left forearm strain.

Anderson joins Sean Manaea (shoulder) as the second Oakland starter in less than a week to land on the disabled list. This comes after the southpaw was knocked around for five runs in just 2.2 innings against the Astros on Monday. The severity of the issue isn't known at this point, but forearm strain's are often a precursor to a more serious injury, so the A's figure to proceed cautiously. Ryan Dull was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move, while a replacement for Anderson in the rotation has yet to be announced.

