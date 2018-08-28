Athletics' Brett Anderson: Lands on DL with forearm strain
Anderson was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left forearm strain.
Anderson joins Sean Manaea (shoulder) as the second Oakland starter in less than a week to land on the disabled list. This comes after the southpaw was knocked around for five runs in just 2.2 innings against the Astros on Monday. The severity of the issue isn't known at this point, but forearm strain's are often a precursor to a more serious injury, so the A's figure to proceed cautiously. Ryan Dull was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move, while a replacement for Anderson in the rotation has yet to be announced.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Yields five runs in loss to Astros•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Start bumped to Monday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Allows one hit in win•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Impresses in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Solid in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Tosses seven scoreless innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start