Athletics' Brett Anderson: Lands on paternity list
The Athletics placed Anderson (finger) on the paternity list Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The Athletics recalled outfielder Nick Martini from Triple-A Las Vegas as a replacement on the active roster for Anderson, who will be able to spend up to three days away from the team. Anderson isn't scheduled to make his next start until Thursday against the Rangers, so his placement on the paternity list shouldn't impact his availability for that contest. Instead, the lefty will have to prove the fingernail issue he dealt with on his pitching hand during his previous outing against the Twins over the weekend isn't an issue before the Athletics lock him in for Thursday's start.
