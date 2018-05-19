Athletics' Brett Anderson: Leaves after just 15 pitches
Anderson left Friday's game after one inning after it appeared he was struggling to get his arm loose, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Anderson lasted just 15 pitches. It's always concerning when somebody with an injury history as extensive as Anderson has to leave early for any reason, but we'll consider him day-to-day until team doctors are able to get a more extensive look at him.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Rediscovered changeup could be key•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Labors in loss to Yankees•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Blasted by Astros for first loss•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Goes 6.1 strong innings in 2018 debut•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Officially recalled prior to Wednesday's start•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Confirmed for Wednesday start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart