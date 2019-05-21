Athletics' Brett Anderson: Leaves with neck issue
Anderson exited Monday night's game against the Indians with an apparent neck injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He left in line for the victory, allowing one run on four hits and striking out one over 5.1 innings.
Anderson looked to suffer the injury earlier in the contest while trying to avoid a broken bat, though he managed to stay in the game until the sixth inning before leaving with the team trainer. The extent of the lefty's injury is unknown at this time.
