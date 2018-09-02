Anderson (forearm) threw off flat ground Sunday and could progress to mound work Monday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Anderson was first able to play catch Friday after landing on the disabled list with a forearm strain, so it's good to see him progressing through his throwing program. The 30-year-old remains without an official timetable for his return, but a the return picture could come into focus once he's completes a bullpen session.

