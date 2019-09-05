Anderson is slated to start Thursday's series finale against the Angels, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Chris Bassitt had initially been in line to start Thursday, but he'll instead have his turn pushed back to Saturday's game against Detroit after he left the team Wednesday following the birth of his daughter, Landry. Since the Athletics recently added another starter to their rotation in Sean Manaea, Anderson will be taking the hill on five days' rest and won't be facing any restrictions with his pitch count.

