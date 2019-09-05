Athletics' Brett Anderson: Moved up to start Thursday
Anderson is slated to start Thursday's series finale against the Angels, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Chris Bassitt had initially been in line to start Thursday, but he'll instead have his turn pushed back to Saturday's game against Detroit after he left the team Wednesday following the birth of his daughter, Landry. Since the Athletics recently added another starter to their rotation in Sean Manaea, Anderson will be taking the hill on five days' rest and won't be facing any restrictions with his pitch count.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Posts win with one strikeout•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Lackluster in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Next start remains on schedule•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Dealing with blister•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Hit with loss despite strong start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...