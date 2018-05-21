Athletics' Brett Anderson: MRI temporarily delayed
Anderson will have an MRI, but manager Bob Melvin confirmed it won't be performed until the soreness in his shoulder has subsided, Susan Slusser of SFGate.com reports.
The veteran right-hander suffered a left shoulder strain before throwing a pitch in the second inning of his Friday start against the Blue Jays. That led to his placement on the disabled list Saturday, the 11th such stint of Anderson's 10-year career. The delay in the MRI casts further murkiness over his potential recovery timeline, but a clearer picture should emerge once the procedure is performed.
