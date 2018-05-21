Anderson will have an MRI, but manager Bob Melvin confirmed it won't be performed until the soreness in his shoulder has subsided, Susan Slusser of SFGate.com reports.

The veteran right-hander suffered a left shoulder strain before throwing a pitch in the second inning of his Friday start against the Blue Jays. That led to his placement on the disabled list Saturday, the 11th such stint of Anderson's 10-year career. The delay in the MRI casts further murkiness over his potential recovery timeline, but a clearer picture should emerge once the procedure is performed.