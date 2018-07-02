Athletics' Brett Anderson: Next rehab appearance set
Anderson (shoulder) will make his next rehab appearance for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The left-hander's first two rehab appearances have been a study in contrasts. Anderson fired four scoreless frames for the Sounds on June 23, but he then labored through 74 pitches over 3.2 innings against Oklahoma City last Thursday while allowing six runs (four earned). If all goes well with Anderson's outing Tuesday, he may be deemed ready for activation at the big-league level.
