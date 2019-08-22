Anderson (hand) is expected to make his next scheduled start Sunday against the Giants after leaving last Sunday's start against the Astros with a blister, the Associated Press reports.

The veteran left-hander worked up to 83 pitches versus the Astros before exiting. Anderson is going through his normal pre-start routine this week and therefore remains on schedule for a turn against the Giants that he'd be working on six days rest.

