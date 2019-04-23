Anderson (ankle) was pain-free Monday and manager Bob Melvin is optimistic the left-hander will make his next scheduled start Saturday against the Blue Jays, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

There was some concern in the immediate aftermath of the industry that Anderson could miss at least one start, but that now appears less likely given the ankle actually improved overnight. The southpaw has been a key part of the rotation thus far, forging a 3-1 record, 3.04 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 26.2 innings over five starts.