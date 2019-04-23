Athletics' Brett Anderson: Not expected to miss time
Anderson (ankle) was pain-free Monday and manager Bob Melvin is optimistic the left-hander will make his next scheduled start Saturday against the Blue Jays, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
There was some concern in the immediate aftermath of the industry that Anderson could miss at least one start, but that now appears less likely given the ankle actually improved overnight. The southpaw has been a key part of the rotation thus far, forging a 3-1 record, 3.04 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 26.2 innings over five starts.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Hopeful for next start•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Goes six strong innings•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Good to go for start•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Grabs third win•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Earns second win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...