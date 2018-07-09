Anderson (1-2) allowed no runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three in Sunday's matchup against the Indians as he picked up the win.

Anderson was pulled following the fifth inning of the series finale with a 4-0 lead in his first start since coming off the disabled list: he missed over seven weeks due to a left shoulder strain. The 30-year-old left-hander tossed an excellent outing, rebounding from his last start dating back to May 13 against the Yankees, when he surrendered four runs on eight hits and two walks over five frames. He figures to take the hill next Friday against San Francisco.