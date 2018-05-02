Athletics' Brett Anderson: Officially recalled prior to Wednesday's start

Anderson was called up from Triple-A Nashville ahead of his start against Seattle on Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, the club optioned Emilio Pagan to Triple-A. During four minor-league outings in April, Anderson posted a 1.89 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with a 25:2 K:BB in 19 innings.

