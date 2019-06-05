Athletics' Brett Anderson: On track for Friday
Anderson is nursing a mild oblique injury but is on track to start Friday at Texas as scheduled, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Anderson made a precautionary exit from Saturday's start against the Astros after 5.1 innings, but even after the game indicated he didn't expect to miss a start. The 31-year-old has a 3.95 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 34:26 K:BB through 66 innings this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Stuck with fourth loss•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Tosses quality start in win•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Won't miss start with neck injury•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Diagnosed with cervical strain•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Leaves with neck issue•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Takes third loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...