Anderson is nursing a mild oblique injury but is on track to start Friday at Texas as scheduled, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Anderson made a precautionary exit from Saturday's start against the Astros after 5.1 innings, but even after the game indicated he didn't expect to miss a start. The 31-year-old has a 3.95 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 34:26 K:BB through 66 innings this season.