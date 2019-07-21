Athletics' Brett Anderson: Optimistic for next start
Anderson clarified after the game that he was battling a fingernail issue, though he doesn't believe it will impact his next start, SSusan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Anderson exited with trainers in the seventh inning due to speculation of a blister. However, he clarified after the game that he was battling a fingernail issue that caused him to only be able to effectively throw his slider. While Anderson is optimistic he'll be able to make his next scheduled start Thursday against Texas, his status will have to be monitored throughout the week.
