Athletics' Brett Anderson: Plays catch
Manager Bob Melvin said Anderson (forearm) was able to play catch Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Melvin also noted Anderson was feeling much better Friday. The southpaw apparently received good news from his doctor's visit Thursday. While he's ahead of schedule, he remains without a concrete timetable for his return.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: To meet with doctors Thursday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Lands on DL with forearm strain•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Yields five runs in loss to Astros•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Start bumped to Monday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Allows one hit in win•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Impresses in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...