Anderson (11-9) allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and one strikeout across six innings while earning a victory against the Yankees on Friday.

It's hard to win a game while striking out one batter during six innings in today's baseball, but Anderson did just that in this victory and has done that most of the season. However, wins have been hard to come by for Anderson lately, as he is 2-4 with a 4.39 ERA during the second half. Overall, Anderson, who will start next at home against the Tigers on Friday, owns a 4.04 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 156 innings this season.