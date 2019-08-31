Athletics' Brett Anderson: Posts win with one strikeout
Anderson (11-9) allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and one strikeout across six innings while earning a victory against the Yankees on Friday.
It's hard to win a game while striking out one batter during six innings in today's baseball, but Anderson did just that in this victory and has done that most of the season. However, wins have been hard to come by for Anderson lately, as he is 2-4 with a 4.39 ERA during the second half. Overall, Anderson, who will start next at home against the Tigers on Friday, owns a 4.04 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 156 innings this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Lackluster in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Next start remains on schedule•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Dealing with blister•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Hit with loss despite strong start•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Records 10th win•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....