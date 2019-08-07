Athletics' Brett Anderson: Records 10th win
Anderson (10-7) picked up the win in Tuesday's 11-4 victory over the Cubs, giving up two runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out three,
The veteran lefty breezed through five scoreless innings before being taken deep by Kris Bryant, but the A's were already up 11-0 at that point. Anderson now has six quality starts in his last seven trips to the mound, and he'll take a 3.99 ERA and 67:36 K:BB through 133 innings into his next outing Aug. 13 in San Francisco.
