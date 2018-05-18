Anderson, who'll start Friday's game against the Blue Jays, appears to have rediscovered his changeup after struggling early against the Yankees in his last outing, Susan Slusser of SFGate.com reports.

Anderson's performances have run the gamut thus far across three trips to the mound. While he generated a quality start against the Mariners in his 2018 debut, he saw the Astros touch him up for nine runs (seven earned) in his second outing and endured a rocky first inning versus the Yankees his last time out. That may have been a blessing in disguise according to pitching coach Scott Emerson, who says that Anderson was forced to go to his changeup to get out of trouble and was highly effective with it the rest of the way against New York. "I've never seen him throw a changeup that good," Emerson said. "It's because he struggled with all his other pitches, so he had to keep throwing it - but now you develop confidence in that pitch and can throw it in situations that call for it, and that opens up his game a little more." Emerson added that Anderson's bullpen work in between starts is also being closely monitored, as there is concern about the veteran inadvertently taxing himself.