Anderson (shoulder), who was originally scheduled to make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, will instead make the start on Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wednesday's start instead went to Ben Bracewell, affording Anderson an extra day of rest before taking the mound for what's slated to be a five-inning rehab start. The southpaw threw 58 pitches over four scoreless innings in his first outing for the Sounds last Saturday.