Athletics' Brett Anderson: Rehab start set
Anderson (shoulder) is slated to make a rehab start for Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, John Jackson of MLB.com reports.
Anderson has been sidelined since May 18, so his first taste of game action outside of extended spring training has been a long time coming. The veteran southpaw has spent the week in Arizona rehabbing his shoulder, and it appears he's now ready to take the next step in his road back to the big leagues. Anderson is slated to throw about four innings, which should equate to approximately 60 pitches if all goes smoothly.
