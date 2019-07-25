Anderson (finger) was reinstated from the paternity list ahead of his scheduled start against the Rangers on Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Anderson is back with the Athletics ahead of Thursday's series opener after spending the past three days on the paternity list. The southpaw dealt with a fingernail issue during his previous start but doesn't believe that will be an issue Thursday. In a pair of starts since the All-Star break, Anderson owns a 3.55 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB in 12.2 innings. Tanner Anderson was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.