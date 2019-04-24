Anderson (ankle) threw a bullpen session Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Everything went off without a hitch, and Anderson said afterwards that he doesn't anticipate his injured ankle to keep him from taking the mound Friday in Toronto. The veteran southpaw has been sharp through five outings this season, going 3-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 26.2 innings.

