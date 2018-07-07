Anderson (shoulder) will be activated from the disabled list to start Sunday in Cleveland, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Anderson has started four games for Oakland this season, posting a 7.63 ERA while striking out just 11.1 percent of batters. He hasn't been injury-free and effective at the big-league level since 2015, so he may be hard for fantasy owners to trust until he puts together a string of good starts.