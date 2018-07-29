Athletics' Brett Anderson: Roughed up at Coors Field
Anderson (2-3) allowed four earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one across six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rockies.
Anderson got through the first inning unscathed but then allowed at least one earned run in his next three innings of work. He allowed two solo home runs despite generating 11 groundball outs. The longball hadn't been a major issue for him prior to Saturday's start, as he had allowed only one homer in his last 14.1 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, likely to come on Thursday at the Cardinals.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Grabs second win•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Another short outing•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Notches first win•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Activated ahead of start•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Will return to action Sunday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Decision on status likely Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?