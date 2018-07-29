Anderson (2-3) allowed four earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one across six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rockies.

Anderson got through the first inning unscathed but then allowed at least one earned run in his next three innings of work. He allowed two solo home runs despite generating 11 groundball outs. The longball hadn't been a major issue for him prior to Saturday's start, as he had allowed only one homer in his last 14.1 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, likely to come on Thursday at the Cardinals.