Anderson (shoulder) is scheduled for a five-inning rehab start for Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Anderson was impressive Saturday while firing four scoreless frames for the Sounds in what was his first rehab start. The left-hander was able to work up to 58 pitches in that game without any apparent setbacks, so he'll push himself further Wednesday. If his shoulder tolerates the increased workload equally well, Anderson could potentially be activated in the coming days.

