Athletics' Brett Anderson: Scheduled for five-inning rehab start
Anderson (shoulder) is scheduled for a five-inning rehab start for Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Anderson was impressive Saturday while firing four scoreless frames for the Sounds in what was his first rehab start. The left-hander was able to work up to 58 pitches in that game without any apparent setbacks, so he'll push himself further Wednesday. If his shoulder tolerates the increased workload equally well, Anderson could potentially be activated in the coming days.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Impressive in first rehab•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Rehab start set•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Beginning rehab assignment Monday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Throws all pitches in latest bullpen•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Tosses succesful bullpen•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Slated for bullpen session Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...