Athletics' Brett Anderson: Sees orthopedist Tuesday
Anderson (shoulder) was slated to see team orthopedist Dr. Will Workman on Tuesday to help determine when he can resume throwing, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Anderson has been idle since going on the disabled list last Saturday, and even a scheduled MRI has been delayed to the level of soreness he's been enduring. The results of Tuesday's evaluation -- which may be divulged sometime Wednesday -- should provide further insight into when he might be able to pick up a baseball again and begin at least a rudimentary throwing regimen.
