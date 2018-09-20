Anderson (4-5) got the win Wednesday, shutting out the Angels over 6.2 innings with three strikeouts while allowing three hits without a walk.

Anderson wasn't particularly overpowering in this one, inducing just five swinging strikes while throwing 48 of 82 pitches for strikes, but he was able to scatter a trio of singles to stifle the Angels. Since the start of August, the southpaw has gone 6.2 innings without allowing a run four times, lowering his ERA to 3.96. Next up is a road tilt in Seattle on Monday.